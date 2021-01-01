How to Share in Someone Else’s Happiness Here's the best way to respond when someone tells you their good news. By Jane Park | August 2021 | TRT 1:52 Bookmark View Comments Related Videos How a Time Capsule Can Make You Happier By Jane Park Six Ways to Be a Better Listener By Jane Park A Thank-You to Librarians Who Make Everyone Feel Welcome By Jane Park Finding Awe in the Ordinary By Jane Park What Makes Us Happier Than Money? By Jane Park Connecting with What Matters By Jane Park Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments