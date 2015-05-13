How Stress Could Affect Your Genes Discrimination is a form of stress—and it may lead to gene expression that puts you at higher risk of disease, explains April D. Thames, Ph.D., director of the Social Neuroscience in Health Psychology Lab at the University of Southern California. By Jane Park | July 2020 | TRT 2:28 Bookmark View Comments Related Videos How to Connect with What Matters to You By Jane Park How to Overcome the Fear of Talking to Your Kids About Race By Jane Park When Are Kids Old Enough to Talk About Racism? By Jane Park How to Stop Taking Your Partner for Granted By Jane Park These Questions Can Help You Connect (Even When You’re Apart) By Jane Park How Taking Photos Can Help You Find Meaning in Life By Jane Park Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. blog comments powered by Disqus
