Happiness Break: Moving Through Space, With Dacher Keltner

July 13, 2023

Moving meditations can help reduce stress and boost self-awareness. Improve your ability to…

Happiness Break: What To Do When You’re Struggling, With Spring Washam

June 29, 2023

Treating yourself with kindness reduces anxiety and improves coping skills. Spring Washam…

Happiness Break: Wishing Others Well, With Anushka Fernandopulle

June 15, 2023

Cultivate a sense of compassion for yourself and others by trying a meditation rooted in…

Happiness Break: Who Takes Care of You? With Dacher Keltner

June 01, 2023

When we feel cared for, our cortisol levels drop, we feel safe, and we handle stress…

Happiness Break: How to Be in Harmony in Nature—Wherever You Are, With Yuria Celidwen

May 18, 2023

Indigenous scholar Yuria Celidwen guides us in a meditation to strengthen our sense of…

Happiness Break: Contemplating Our Interdependence With Nature, With Dekila Chungyalpa

May 04, 2023

Take 10 minutes to renew your connection to the earth through this guided meditation on our…

Happiness Break: Sketching Serenity With Chris Murchison

April 20, 2023

A guided drawing meditation to help you break out of stale thought patterns and maybe even…

Happiness Break: Visualizing Your Purpose, With Dacher

April 06, 2023

Finding a greater sense of purpose can help us achieve our goals and strengthen our…

