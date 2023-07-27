Scroll down for transcript.

How to Do This Practice:

Find a comfortable position to start the practice, maintain a good posture and close your eyes. Take a deep breath in for a count of four. Hold that breath, feeling it in your lungs and body for another count of four. Push the air outwards, exhaling for a count of six. Repeat this exercise as many times as you would like.



Dacher Keltner is the host of the award-winning podcast, The Science of Happiness and is a co-instructor of the GGSC’s popular online course of the same name. He’s also the founding director of the Greater Good Science Center and a professor of psychology at the UC, Berkeley.

Transcript:

Dacher Keltner: Welcome to Happiness Break our series on the Science of Happiness, where we take a break to take care of our own wellbeing. For the past 25 years, I’ve studied the evolution and the neuroscience of what makes us happy, and I’ve taught it to hundreds of thousands of people.

And what I’ve learned is that there are simple actions and practices that don’t take a lot of time. That can bring us greater strength, closeness in our relationships, and help us handle the trials and tribulations of life. One of the simplest and most effective pathways to wellbeing is mindful breathing.

Simply breathing deeply and more slowly activates the vagus nerve, which helps with heart health and being open to other people. This deepened breathing also decreases the activation of the amygdala and calms down chronic stress. Deepened breathing right before bed helps us sleep better, it can help us concentrate better. It helps us regulate the stresses of daily living. So today we’re gonna do a slow, mindful breathing exercise. What I’m gonna do is lead us through a breathing practice that has been widely applied in different scientific tests. You breathe into a count of four, you hold that breath to a count of four, and then you breathe out deepening the exhalation to a count of six.

Let’s begin.

Find a comfortable position, sitting or standing, close your eyes if you feel safe.

And put your hands in a place where they’re relaxed, either on your knees if you’re sitting, or by your sides if you’re standing.

With your eyes closed let’s take a nice deep breath in counting to four.

Hold the breath for a count of four, and then to a count of six, push the air through your lungs, your nose and your mouth.

Breathing in to a count of four, expanding the chest. Holding it and then breathing out, following the wave of the air through your lungs, your throat, and your nose.

Another nice deep breath in. Hold it. A nice deep breath out.

Now breathing in, expanding your chest with air, hold it, and a deep breath out.

Expanding the chest take a nice deep breath in, hold it, and now a deep breath out following that wave of your air through your lungs, your throat, and your nose.

Nice deep breath in. Hold it. A nice deep breath out.

On this final breath in. Open your eyes gently. Hold the breath. And our final exhalation out, following the air through your lungs, your throat, and your nose.

I find after these mindful breathing exercises, it’s just good to notice, to take stock — of how you feel. So notice what you perceive out in the world. Does it seem different at all? Notice the state of your mind how your thought patterns seem. How about your body? Does it feel a little bit different? Maybe your shoulders are more relaxed or your face, and then your feelings. What might have shifted in this couple of minutes of mindful breathing? Just good to notice these practices and what they do for us.

That’s it. That’s mindful breathing. If you wanna read up on this or you’re interested in more practices like the mindful breathing exercise that we just did, check out our show notes for links to other wellbeing practices from our podcast, the Science of Happiness.

I’m Dacher Keltner, thanks for taking this Happiness Break with me.

Happiness Break is produced by PRX and UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center.