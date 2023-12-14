Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

When we practice forgiveness, studies show we can have healthier relationships, higher self-esteem, and less anxiety and depression.

How to Do This Practice:

Find a comfortable place to begin the practice. Soften your gaze and take a few slow, deep breaths. Imagine there is a light made of compassion, love and understanding all around you. As the light comforts you, think of a person you would like to seek forgiveness from. Take note of any emotions that arise. Imagine sincerely apologizing to them. Visualize a bridge connecting you and the individual. Know that while forgiveness is not always immediately accepted, you’ve taken the first step towards healing. Turn your forgiveness towards yourself, breathing in love and compassion. End this practice by reconnecting with your body and refocusing your gaze, remembering that the journey of forgiveness is ongoing.

.Today’s Happiness Break host:

Shelly Tygielski is a trauma-informed mindfulness teacher based in Florida.

We’re living through a mental health crisis. Between the stress, anxiety, depression, loneliness, burnout — we all could use a break to feel better. That’s where Happiness Break comes in. In each biweekly podcast episode, instructors guide you through research-backed practices and meditations that you can do in real-time. These relaxing and uplifting practices have been shown in a lab to help you cultivate calm, compassion, connection, mindfulness, and more — what the latest science says will directly support your well-being. All in less than ten minutes. A little break in your day.

