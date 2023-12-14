Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.
When we practice forgiveness, studies show we can have healthier relationships, higher self-esteem, and less anxiety and depression.
Link to episode transcript: https://tinyurl.com/mt9uwad8
How to Do This Practice:
- Find a comfortable place to begin the practice. Soften your gaze and take a few slow, deep breaths.
- Imagine there is a light made of compassion, love and understanding all around you.
- As the light comforts you, think of a person you would like to seek forgiveness from. Take note of any emotions that arise. Imagine sincerely apologizing to them.
- Visualize a bridge connecting you and the individual. Know that while forgiveness is not always immediately accepted, you’ve taken the first step towards healing.
- Turn your forgiveness towards yourself, breathing in love and compassion.
- End this practice by reconnecting with your body and refocusing your gaze, remembering that the journey of forgiveness is ongoing.
.Today’s Happiness Break host:
Shelly Tygielski is a trauma-informed mindfulness teacher based in Florida.
To get Shelly Tygielski and Justin Michael Williams’ book How We Ended Racism: go to howweendedracism.com or your favorite book seller.
Learn more about Shelly’s work: https://tinyurl.com/26xkdnku
We’re living through a mental health crisis. Between the stress, anxiety, depression, loneliness, burnout — we all could use a break to feel better. That’s where Happiness Break comes in. In each biweekly podcast episode, instructors guide you through research-backed practices and meditations that you can do in real-time. These relaxing and uplifting practices have been shown in a lab to help you cultivate calm, compassion, connection, mindfulness, and more — what the latest science says will directly support your well-being. All in less than ten minutes. A little break in your day.
