Other Episodes

How to Feel More Hopeful (The Science of Happiness podcast)

April 27, 2023

How can we build a sense of hope when the future feels uncertain? Poet Tomás Morín tries…

How to Feel More Hopeful (The Science of Happiness podcast)

The Case for Hope, with Rebecca Solnit (The Science of Happiness podcast)

April 22, 2023

In the first episode in our series Climate, Hope and Science, we explore how embracing…

The Case for Hope, with Rebecca Solnit (The Science of Happiness podcast)

Happiness Break: Sketching Serenity with Chris Murchison

April 20, 2023

A guided drawing meditation to help you break out of stale thought patterns and maybe even…

Happiness Break: Sketching Serenity with Chris Murchison

Happiness Break: Visualizing Your Purpose, with Dacher

April 06, 2023

Finding a greater sense of purpose can help us achieve our goals and strengthen our…

Happiness Break: Visualizing Your Purpose, with Dacher

Happiness Break: Embodying Resilience, With Prentis Hemphill

March 23, 2023

What if you could tap into your inherent resilience at any time? Prentis Hemphill guides a…

Happiness Break: Embodying Resilience, With Prentis Hemphill

Happiness Break: Pause to Look at the Sky, with Dacher

March 09, 2023

Take a moment to appreciate the beauty and vastness of the sky. Dacher Keltner guides us…

Happiness Break: Pause to Look at the Sky, with Dacher

Happiness Break: Being Present From Head to Toe, with Spring Washam

February 23, 2023

Try this body-scan meditation to ground your mind in the present moment and in your body,…

Happiness Break: Being Present From Head to Toe, with Spring Washam

Happiness Break: A Meditation for When Others Are Suffering, with Anushka Fernandopulle

February 09, 2023

Seeing others suffering is painful. Learn to practice both compassion and self-soothing in…

Happiness Break: A Meditation for When Others Are Suffering, with Anushka Fernandopulle

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus
 