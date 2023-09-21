Other Episodes
Happiness Break: A Meditation to Inspire a Sense of PurposeSeptember 07, 2023
Take a few minutes to reflect on someone who inspires you, and how you can embody the…
Happiness Break: Awe in ImpermanenceAugust 24, 2023
Take a few minutes to develop your sense of awe for the circle of life in this mediation…
Happiness Break: Making Music With Your Body, With Keith TerryAugust 10, 2023
Relieve stress, boost self-esteem, and increase focus through a simple body music practice.…
Happiness Break: A Mindful Breath Meditation, With Dacher KeltnerJuly 27, 2023
Mindful breathing exercises are a simple, effective, and fast way to shift our mindset and…
Happiness Break: Moving Through Space, With Dacher KeltnerJuly 13, 2023
Moving meditations can help reduce stress and boost self-awareness. Improve your ability to…
Happiness Break: What To Do When You’re Struggling, With Spring WashamJune 29, 2023
Treating yourself with kindness reduces anxiety and improves coping skills. Spring Washam…
Happiness Break: Wishing Others Well, With Anushka FernandopulleJune 15, 2023
Cultivate a sense of compassion for yourself and others by trying a meditation rooted in…
Happiness Break: Who Takes Care of You? With Dacher KeltnerJune 01, 2023
When we feel cared for, our cortisol levels drop, we feel safe, and we handle stress…
