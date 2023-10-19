Other Episodes

5 Minutes of Progressive Muscle Relaxation, With Jo Qina’au

October 05, 2023

When we mindfully tense and then release our muscles, our bodies are telling our brains to…

Happiness Break: A Meditation for Groundedness, With Diana Parra (English & Spanish)

September 21, 2023

Take a moment to ground yourself with this meditation that helps bring awareness to the…

Happiness Break: Una meditación para enraizar, con Diana Parra (español)

September 21, 2023

También tenemos esta meditación en Español.

Happiness Break: A Meditation to Inspire a Sense of Purpose

September 07, 2023

Take a few minutes to reflect on someone who inspires you, and how you can embody the…

Happiness Break: Awe in Impermanence

August 24, 2023

Take a few minutes to develop your sense of awe for the circle of life in this mediation…

Happiness Break: Making Music With Your Body, With Keith Terry

August 10, 2023

Relieve stress, boost self-esteem, and increase focus through a simple body music practice.…

Happiness Break: A Mindful Breath Meditation, With Dacher Keltner

July 27, 2023

Mindful breathing exercises are a simple, effective, and fast way to shift our mindset and…

Happiness Break: Moving Through Space, With Dacher Keltner

July 13, 2023

Moving meditations can help reduce stress and boost self-awareness. Improve your ability to…

