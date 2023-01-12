Other Episodes

Happiness Break: An Affirmation Practice for the New Year

December 29, 2022

This New Year, affirm the wonderful qualities you already possess with this meditative…

Happiness Break: Finding Presence Through Your Senses

December 15, 2022

Sight, smell, touch, sound, and taste: all of our five senses provide unique pathways to…

Happiness Break: Tune Into Your Body

December 01, 2022

Happiness isn't only in your head — your body is important, too. This week, we're led in…

Happiness Break: 5 Minutes of Gratitude

November 17, 2022

Not sure how to start practicing gratitude? Psychologist Dacher Keltner guides you through…

Happiness Break: Making Space for You

November 03, 2022

Consider what you want to make space for in your life in this 6-minute contemplation guided…

Happiness Break: Restore Through Silence

October 20, 2022

When was the last time you spent a moment savoring silence? Tricia Hersey, aka The Nap…

Happiness Break: How to Awaken Joy

October 06, 2022

Cultivate more joy in your life with this practice led by meditation teacher and author…

Happiness Break: Six Minutes to Connect with Your Body

September 22, 2022

Dedicating a little time to tune into your body fortifies you to better handle the stresses…

