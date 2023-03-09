Other Episodes

Happiness Break: Being Present From Head to Toe

February 23, 2023

Try this body-scan meditation to ground your mind in the present moment and in your body,…

Happiness Break: A Meditation for When Others Are Suffering

February 09, 2023

Seeing others suffering is painful. Learn to practice both compassion and self-soothing in…

Happiness Break: Feeling the Awe of Nature From Anywhere

January 26, 2023

Host Dacher Keltner leads us through an exercise in feeling the serenity and wonder that…

Happiness Break: Awe for Others

January 12, 2023

The communities we create are one of the most awe-inspiring parts of our lives. Host Dacher…

Happiness Break: An Affirmation Practice for the New Year

December 29, 2022

This New Year, affirm the wonderful qualities you already possess with this meditative…

Happiness Break: Finding Presence Through Your Senses

December 15, 2022

Sight, smell, touch, sound, and taste: all of our five senses provide unique pathways to…

Happiness Break: Tune Into Your Body

December 01, 2022

Happiness isn't only in your head — your body is important, too. This week, we're led in…

Happiness Break: 5 Minutes of Gratitude

November 17, 2022

Not sure how to start practicing gratitude? Psychologist Dacher Keltner guides you through…

