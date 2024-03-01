Our monthly Happiness Calendar for Educators is a day-by-day guide to building kinder, happier schools where everyone belongs. This month, find ideas on how to bring more inspiration, awe, and wonder to your school or classroom each day in March.

Be sure to join us on March 19th for a free Zoom meeting around the science of awe.

To open the clickable calendar, click on the image below. (Please note: If you are having trouble clicking on calendar links with the Chrome browser, try these tips to fix the issue or try a different browser.)

March 2024 happiness calendar for educators

  • Explore the Science of Awe!

    Join a free community meeting in March. Made for educators, open to all!

    Register
Comments
