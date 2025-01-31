Our monthly Happiness Calendar for Educators is a day-by-day guide to building kinder, happier schools where everyone belongs. This month, find courage, hope, and renewal with daily tips from the Greater Good Science Center.

We also invite you to join our free community meeting for educators in February. Join Parker J. Palmer, acclaimed author of The Courage to Teach, A Hidden Wholeness, and Let Your Life Speak, for an intimate and inspiring conversation about teaching in today’s complex and divided world with Margaret Golden, Education Community Manager at UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center. Register here!

To open the clickable calendar, click on the image below. (Please note: If you are having trouble clicking on calendar links with the Chrome browser, try these tips to fix the issue or try a different browser.)

February 2025 Happiness Calendar for Educators

  • Teaching in Troubling Times: A Conversation with Parker J. Palmer

    Join our education team in a free community meeting for educators.

    Learn More
About the Author

  • Headshot of Lauren Lee

    Lauren Lee

    Lauren Lee is the education marketing and partnerships manager at the Greater Good Science Center. Passionate about character education and social-emotional learning, she supports the education team in promoting kinder, happier places to live and learn.

