Scroll down to find a full transcription of this episode.

Consider what you want to make space for in your life in this 6-minute contemplation guided by Alex Elle.



How to Do This Practice:

1. Take a few deep breaths. File up your belly on each inhale. Drop your shoulder and soften your body on each exhale.

2. Say these eight phrases to yourself, or your own variation of it. Consider which resonates with you the most,

“In the presence of fear, I will make space for courage.”

“In the presence of self-doubt, I will make space for self-belief.”

“In the presence of hurriedness, I will make space for slowing down.”

“In the presence of overwhelm, I will make space for rest.”

“In the presence of overthinking, I will make space for letting go.”

“In the presence of chaos, I will make space for inner peace.”

“In the presence of confusion, I will make space for clarity.”

“In the presence of pain, I will make space for self-compassion.”

3. Bring your attention to the line from this meditation that resonates with you the most. Think about all the ways you wish to make space so you can bloom into the best version of yourself.

4. Write it down, perhaps on a sticky note, and keep it somewhere you can see it.

Today’s Happiness Break host:

Alex Elle is a breathwork coach, author and restorative writing teacher. Her new book, How We Heal, will be published this November. Keep an eye on our Instagram page, @greatergoodmag for a chance to win a copy.

Learn more about Alex and her new book: https://www.alexelle.com/about

Follow Alex on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alex/

Follow Alex on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@easewithalex

More resources from The Greater Good Science Center:

Listen to another Happiness Break podcast hosted by Alex: A Note to Self on Forgiveness

Being Kinder to Yourself: https://tinyurl.com/yxu64duk

Can Self-Awareness Help You Be More Empathic?: https://tinyurl.com/bjue72bn

