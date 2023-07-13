Other Episodes

Happiness Break: What To Do When You’re Struggling, With Spring Washam Edit this item

June 29, 2023

Treating yourself with kindness reduces anxiety and improves coping skills. Spring Washam…

Happiness Break: Wishing Others Well, With Anushka Fernandopulle Edit this item

June 15, 2023

Cultivate a sense of compassion for yourself and others by trying a meditation rooted in…

Happiness Break: Who Takes Care of You? With Dacher Keltner Edit this item

June 01, 2023

When we feel cared for, our cortisol levels drop, we feel safe, and we handle stress…

Happiness Break: How to Be in Harmony in Nature—Wherever You Are, With Yuria Celidwen Edit this item

May 18, 2023

Indigenous scholar Yuria Celidwen guides us in a meditation to strengthen our sense of…

Happiness Break: Contemplating Our Interdependence With Nature, With Dekila Chungyalpa Edit this item

May 04, 2023

Take 10 minutes to renew your connection to the earth through this guided meditation on our…

Happiness Break: Sketching Serenity With Chris Murchison Edit this item

April 20, 2023

A guided drawing meditation to help you break out of stale thought patterns and maybe even…

Happiness Break: Visualizing Your Purpose, With Dacher Edit this item

April 06, 2023

Finding a greater sense of purpose can help us achieve our goals and strengthen our…

Happiness Break: Embodying Resilience, With Prentis Hemphill Edit this item

March 23, 2023

What if you could tap into your inherent resilience at any time? Prentis Hemphill guides a…

