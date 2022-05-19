Subscribe Bookmark SHARE Happiness Break: A 10-Minute Guided Practice May 19, 2022 | 9:50 We guide you through a reflection of three things you're grateful for today. This practice is shown to boost happiness, connection, and motivation while reducing stress. Happiness Break is a new series by The Science of Happiness. RELATED LINKS Try today's Happiness Practice: Three Good Things Learn more about today's guide, Dacher Keltner Is Resentment Stopping You from Feeling Grateful? Other Episodes Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. blog comments powered by Disqus
