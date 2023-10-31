Looking for new ways to explore gratitude in your classroom, school, or learning community this month? We’re excited to share our November Happiness Calendar for educators and school leaders. Explore the science of gratitude and find a research-based idea or well-being practice for cultivating more of it in your school community each day in November.

To open the clickable calendar, click on the image below. (Please note: If you are having trouble clicking on calendar links with the Chrome browser, try these tips to fix the issue or try a different browser.)

Interested in experiencing a gratitude practice with us and other educators? Join us November 14 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. (PST) for a free Greater Good Educator community meeting and virtual meetup. Learn about the science of gratitude, discover free practices for bringing it into classrooms and schools, and connect with other educators around the world. Sign up here!