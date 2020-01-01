Finding Awe in the Ordinary Iraq War veteran and outdoors educator Stacy Bare learns to find wonder and beauty in the small things. Tune in to the Science of Happiness podcast to hear Stacy Bare's full story. By Jane Park | September 2020 | TRT 1:50 Bookmark View Comments Related Videos What Makes Us Happier Than Money? By Jane Park How to Connect with What Matters to You By Jane Park How to Stop Taking Your Partner for Granted By Jane Park These Questions Can Help You Connect (Even When You’re Apart) By Jane Park How Taking Photos Can Help You Find Meaning in Life By Jane Park How to Clear Your Head By Jane Park Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. blog comments powered by Disqus
