Happiness Break: Making Space for You

November 03, 2022

Consider what you want to make space for in your life in this 6-minute contemplation guided…

Happiness Break: Making Space for You

Happiness Break: Restore Through Silence

October 20, 2022

When was the last time you spent a moment savoring silence? Tricia Hersey, aka The Nap…

Happiness Break: Restore Through Silence

Happiness Break: How to Awaken Joy

October 06, 2022

Cultivate more joy in your life with this practice led by meditation teacher and author…

Happiness Break: How to Awaken Joy

Happiness Break: Six Minutes to Connect with Your Body

September 22, 2022

Dedicating a little time to tune into your body fortifies you to better handle the stresses…

Happiness Break: Six Minutes to Connect with Your Body

Happiness Break: A Note to Self on Forgiveness

September 08, 2022

Letting go of our regrets can motivate us to improve and help us grow. Alex Elle, a poet…

Happiness Break: A Note to Self on Forgiveness

Happiness Break: A Meditation to Connect to Your Roots

August 25, 2022

When was the last time you thought about your ancestors? This guided meditation by…

Happiness Break: A Meditation to Connect to Your Roots

Happiness Break: Walk Your Way to Calm (Guided Meditation)

August 11, 2022

A few slow, mindful paces can lower your cortisol and make you more at ease. Psychologist…

Happiness Break: Walk Your Way to Calm (Guided Meditation)

Happiness Break: How to Ground Yourself

July 28, 2022

Connect to yourself and the land you stand on in under 10 minutes with this grounding…

Happiness Break: How to Ground Yourself

