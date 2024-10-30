Our monthly Happiness Calendar for Educators is a day-by-day guide to building kinder, happier schools where everyone belongs. This month, take time to heal and let go with daily tips from Greater Good Science Center.

We also invite you to join our free community meeting for educators in November. Discover the ways in which forgiveness may (or may not) be a precondition for engaging in restorative practice and working toward healing in schools.

To open the clickable calendar, click on the image below. (Please note: If you are having trouble clicking on calendar links with the Chrome browser, try these tips to fix the issue or try a different browser.)