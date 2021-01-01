What to Do When Your Kid Wants to Quit Here's a tip that can help your kids—and you—persevere, from our new advice video series, "Dear Greater Good." By Jane Park | January 2021 Bookmark View Comments Related Videos A Thank-You to Librarians Who Make Everyone Feel Welcome By Jane Park Finding Awe in the Ordinary By Jane Park What Makes Us Happier Than Money? By Jane Park How Stress Could Affect Your Genes By Jane Park Connecting with What Matters By Jane Park Talking to Your Kids About Race By Jane Park Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments