The Courage to Expand Our Circles at Bowie State University & University of Maryland Students find that spending time with people from different backgrounds can be a powerful first step toward building alliances that create a more loving and just world. By Greater Good Science Center | September 17, 2026 | TRT 12:24 Bookmark View Comments Related Videos Listening With Empathy at Dickinson College By Greater Good Science Center Getting and Giving Our Perspectives at Bowie State University & University of Maryland By Greater Good Science Center Staying Curious When Values Collide at Iliff School of Theology By Greater Good Science Center Empathy and the Greater Good By Jason Marsh Meet Baby Mei By Mary Gordon Emotional Literacy By Mary Gordon Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. blog comments powered by Disqus
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