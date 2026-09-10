Staying Curious When Values Collide at Iliff School of Theology Can we work together to build a better country if we don’t share the same religious values? Graduate students show us how to use curiosity and patience to find a path forward. By Greater Good Science Center | September 10, 2026 | TRT 13:43 Bookmark View Comments Related Videos Listening With Empathy at Dickinson College By Greater Good Science Center Getting and Giving Our Perspectives at Bowie State University & University of Maryland By Greater Good Science Center The Courage to Expand Our Circles at Bowie State University & University of Maryland By Greater Good Science Center Empathy and the Greater Good By Jason Marsh Meet Baby Mei By Mary Gordon Emotional Literacy By Mary Gordon Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. blog comments powered by Disqus
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