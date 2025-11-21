Parents can have conversations with their teens that prepare them to become bridge builders–to gain skills to connect with people across differences. These discussions might lead to difficult or uncomfortable moments, but open and honest talks about differences are crucial for helping teens engage with those who are different from them. In everyday, small moments, we can help our children foster constructive dialogue and understanding across group lines.



Learn more about supporting your teen as they practice skills to bridge differences here.



Facilitator | Dhaarmika Coelho, Founder of Camp Kindness Counts

Production Company | Anaconda Street Productions

Partners on the Bridging Differences Parenting Practices | Generation Citizen and Making Caring Common