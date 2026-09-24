Listening With Empathy at Dickinson College What does it actually take to put people over politics? Republican and Democrat students discover ways to resist the pull to demean or villainize people with whom they strongly disagree. By Greater Good Science Center | September 24, 2026 Bookmark View Comments Related Videos Getting and Giving Our Perspectives at Bowie State University & University of Maryland By Greater Good Science Center The Courage to Expand Our Circles at Bowie State University & University of Maryland By Greater Good Science Center Staying Curious When Values Collide at Iliff School of Theology By Greater Good Science Center Empathy and the Greater Good By Jason Marsh Meet Baby Mei By Mary Gordon Emotional Literacy By Mary Gordon Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. blog comments powered by Disqus
Comments