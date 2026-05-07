Other Episodes

An Awe Walk Through History and Possibility

April 23, 2026

Noticing the history and beauty around us can shift how we see ourselves—and our communities. An…

Play: An Awe Walk Through History and Possibility

How Cities Can Make Space for Awe

April 09, 2026

A simple experiment turning a parking space into a parklet reveals how small changes to public…

Play: How Cities Can Make Space for Awe

Why Work Feels Better Together

March 26, 2026

From a worker-owned restaurant in Oakland to a nonprofit built on shared leadership, we explore how…

Play: Why Work Feels Better Together

What Happens in the Brain When We Improvise

March 12, 2026

Explore the neuroscience behind improvisation—and what it reveals about our natural capacity for…

Play: What Happens in the Brain When We Improvise

How to Make Work More Satisfying

February 26, 2026

Finding ways to bend tasks toward your strengths and passions can make you happier, more productive…

Play: How to Make Work More Satisfying

The Science of Love (Episode 3)

February 13, 2026

Guest host Geena Davis guides us through the research on love that stretches beyond romance and…

Play: The Science of Love (Episode 3)

The Science of Love (Episode 2)

February 12, 2026

Guest host Geena Davis helps us explore how the love we feel —for our partners, friends, family,…

Play: The Science of Love (Episode 2)

The Science of Love (Episode 1)

February 05, 2026

In a culture that often reduces love to romance, Geena Davis helps us explore the science of love…

Play: The Science of Love (Episode 1)

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