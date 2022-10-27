Other Episodes
Episode 126: How to Focus Under PressureOctober 13, 2022
Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider tries a body scan meditation to sharpen her focus and calm…
Episode 125: Why Listen to the Other Side?September 29, 2022
These days, it's hard to imagine befriending people with different politics than your own.…
Episode 124: Nine Steps to ForgivenessSeptember 15, 2022
How do you forgive someone while still holding them accountable? What if that person is…
Episode 123: When Rumination Is a Good ThingSeptember 01, 2022
When's the last time you made a good memory—intentionally? Our guest tries a practice in…
Episode 122: Riding the Waves of AnxietyAugust 18, 2022
Comedian Aparna Nancherla has always struggled with anxiety — can a new technique help her cope?
Episode 121: 36 Questions to Spark IntimacyAugust 04, 2022
What if you could fall in love, or forge deep connections, in just 45 minutes? Our guests,…
Episode 120: How to Feel Less Lonely and More ConnectedJuly 21, 2022
When we feel more connected, we're kinder and care more for others. After 21 years of being…
How to Make Better Decisions (Encore)July 07, 2022
Can practicing mindfulness make us wiser? Judge Jeremy Fogel explores how being present in…
