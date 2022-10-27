Scroll down to find a full transcription of this episode.

Hardships in life are a given, but what if we found a way to laugh about it? Our guest shares how he’s used humor to cope with the deepest pains in his life.

How to Do This Practice:

1. Every day for one week, spend 10 minutes thinking about the things you found really funny that day.

2. Write them down in as much detail as possible and describe how each of those things made you feel. It’s important to write it out, as opposed to only doing it in your head.

3. Write down the reason why these things were funny. You can also answer the question, “Why did this funny event happen?”

Find the full Three Fun Things practice at our Greater Good in Action website: https://ggia.berkeley.edu/practice/three_funny_things



Today’s Science of Happiness Guests:

Kerry Rudd is a former member of the Bay Area Freedom Collective, a home by and for formerly incarcerated people, which provides resources and support for their re-entry.

To learn more about Bay Area Freedom House: https://www.collectivefreedom.org/

Andrea Samson is director of the chEERSLab at UniDistance Suisse and the University of Fribourg. She studies how humor helps us deal with one difficult situation and emotions

Learn more about Andrea’s research: https://tinyurl.com/3t42rp93

