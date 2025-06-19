Other Episodes

How to Do Hard Things

June 05, 2025

What happens when the world sees you as a hero, but you feel lost inside? Abby Wambach, a…

Play: How to Do Hard Things

Our Brains on Poetry

May 22, 2025

Learn how poetry can help your brain handle stress, process feelings, and spark insight.

Play: Our Brains on Poetry

How Art Heals Us

May 08, 2025

We explore how making art can ground us in the present and be a space of healing, connection, and…

Play: How Art Heals Us

What Humans Can Learn From Trees (Encore)

April 24, 2025

Trees aren’t just competing for sunlight and soil—they’re also looking out for one another.…

Play: What Humans Can Learn From Trees (Encore)

Why Going Offline Might Save Us

April 10, 2025

What happens when we replace sky-gazing with screen-scrolling? Discover how digital life impacts…

Play: Why Going Offline Might Save Us

How to Focus Under Pressure (Encore)

March 27, 2025

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider tries a body scan meditation to sharpen her focus and calm her…

Play: How to Focus Under Pressure (Encore)

How Music Can Hold and Heal Us

March 13, 2025

An art-form powerful enough to prescribe — from ancient traditions to modern neuroscience, we…

Play: How Music Can Hold and Heal Us

Why Friendships Matter More Than We Think

February 27, 2025

In a world that emphasizes romantic relationships, we explore the science of friendships in humans…

Play: Why Friendships Matter More Than We Think

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus
 