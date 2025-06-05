Other Episodes
Our Brains on PoetryMay 22, 2025
Learn how poetry can help your brain handle stress, process feelings, and spark insight.
How Art Heals UsMay 08, 2025
We explore how making art can ground us in the present and be a space of healing, connection, and…
What Humans Can Learn From Trees (Encore)April 24, 2025
Trees aren’t just competing for sunlight and soil—they’re also looking out for one another.…
Why Going Offline Might Save UsApril 10, 2025
What happens when we replace sky-gazing with screen-scrolling? Discover how digital life impacts…
How to Focus Under Pressure (Encore)March 27, 2025
Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider tries a body scan meditation to sharpen her focus and calm her…
How Music Can Hold and Heal UsMarch 13, 2025
An art-form powerful enough to prescribe — from ancient traditions to modern neuroscience, we…
Why Friendships Matter More Than We ThinkFebruary 27, 2025
In a world that emphasizes romantic relationships, we explore the science of friendships in humans…
Happiness Break: A Guided Meditation on Embodied LoveFebruary 20, 2025
Experience the physical sensations of love through this guided meditation that nurtures connection,…
