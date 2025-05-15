Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

Spring Washam guides us on a gentle visualization to help you tap into the joy, wonder, and possibility that creativity brings.

How To Do This Practice:

Settle In: Sit comfortably, close your eyes, and take a few deep breaths to ground yourself in the present moment. Invite Creativity: Silently welcome the creative energy of the universe, setting the intention to open to inspiration and joy. Visualize the Light Channel: Imagine a tube of light running from the base of your spine through the crown of your head, connecting you to the sun, stars, and infinite creative source. Feel the Flow: Picture this light pouring into your body, filling every cell with energy, possibility, and imagination. Focus on the Heart: Shift your attention to your heart center, letting it glow with passion, and affirm: “My heart is the source of my creativity. I trust it.” Anchor and Affirm: Feel your body grounded and open, breathe deeply, and declare: “I am ready. I am creative. I am a vessel of joyful expression.”

Today’s Happiness Break Guide:

SHUKA KALANTARI: Welcome to Happiness Break, where we guide you through simple, science-backed practices to help you feel more grounded, connected, and alive. I’m Shuka Kalantari.

Today’s Happiness Break is all about creativity. Part of our series on how art can be medicine.

There’s growing science showing that creative expression — from painting to stories to music — lights up reward pathways in our brains, helps us process emotions, and even eases stress and anxiety.

So in today’s guided practice, meditation teacher Spring Washam helps us tap into our creativity — using visualization to spark joy, whether you're an artist or not.

Here’s Spring.

SPRING WASHAM: Hello. My name is Spring Washam and welcome to this meditation on creativity. Any person at any time can begin to access their creative energy by doing meditation practice and opening the gates.

I believe that we are all creative. Have you ever gone to a class of kindergartners? You've seen the creativity in full force, from drawings to painting. Everything becomes about expressing this creativity. And over time, as we grow older into adult years, it seems as if we lose track of this spark. We lose track of this thread sort of almost as if life beats us down and we move into smaller and smaller and smaller scales of accessing this energy. We move into boxes and we feel cut off from this flow in our everyday life.

Creativity and living a creative life is one of joy. One of happiness. When we're in our creative spark, we feel connected. We feel that we are a great channel for something beautiful to be born, whether it's a poem or writing or doodling on our notepad, on the veranda of our porch. This energy of the creative spirit is all around us. In many ways, we can say the universe is infinitely creative. Ideas surround us. Art surrounds us. And at any moment we can sit down and begin to access this creativity, this channel, and this great gift that is available for every human being who wants to open to it.

So let's begin to open some of these channels. I notice that creativity and great ideas come when I invite them. And this can be very playful. Imagine that as we're sitting in our cushion or a chair wherever you are, and you take some deep breaths in and some deep breaths out. You can imagine that you are opening your body. We're opening to it. We're inviting "may this creative energy, the force and the universe open in me in this moment." And now as you're sitting, I want you to imagine that going straight up through your spine. Straight up through the crown of your head is a portal like a tube of light. And then the crown of your head. There's an opening. And we're connecting to the sun. We're connecting to the universe. We're connecting to the stars. We want to imagine that as we're breathing now, as we sit, let us open this channel. The creative mind.

And as you breathe, imagine that you're breathing and you're opening this tube of light, going from the base of your spine all the way out. It looks like a crown on your head, but it's going out farther and farther out as far as it can go. And as we feel this energy, we want to open to all the infinite creativity around us. And as I open this channel. I also have an affirmation and a prayer. So I feel myself grounded. I affirm, "Allow the creative spirit of the universe to enter me now.” We evoke this creative energy. And as you meditate, really feel that you're accessing it through your body. So your body is solid and you're present. Feeling your breath and feeling this portal. Imagining this opening. Visualization is a part of the creative process. So allow yourself to visualize this opening and this connection happening. We are creativity. We are the dance. We are this force. This expression. And we imagine that this light now is filling up all every aspect, every chamber, every cell in our body. Feeling our whole body, feeling our hearts. Not so much the brain, it's more the heart. It's our passion often to experience creativity. It's the mind that has to move out of the way. So I want you to imagine now that this light is filling your heart. This creative force is moving you. It's passion. It's magic. And as we breathe in and out, we are connecting to this light and energy, feeling our body. Opening ourselves to the energy. Of creative ideas. And as you do this, notice how you feel. Do you feel lighter? Does it invoke fear? Whatever is present for you. Just breathe into that. Allow whatever's present to just be as it is. If you felt blockages or confusion, we just allow the light to just fill in and pour every cell of your being. We invite in the fear, the sadness, the blockages, the doubt. And we just include that as we breathe in and we breathe out. We are infinitely powerfully creative forces. And we affirm our connection. We affirm that we have the ability to express our ideas.

We affirm our joy and our happiness in our creative process. We affirm to the universe, we declare, I am ready. And anchoring yourself down. With the breath, feeling your body on the earth and the opening of the crown. And now we just breathe for a moment. Every cell filling infinite possibility, wonder, we invite in the awe of life. We are being creative. We are living with creativity. We are expressing. See that for yourself as we begin to close out this meditation. Knowing that you've planted your seeds. You've opened your channels. And now you're ready. Remembering that the more you can be present with your creative process. It's not a mental process. It's a flow of energy. The mind can distract us. It actually can take us away. It's the storyteller of the doubts and the fears. So the more that you can move out of the mind and move into your heart, it's the heart that knows. It's the heart that expresses. And you can trust that.

Thank you for joining me for this meditation on evoking creativity and awakening our creativity.