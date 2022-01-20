Other Episodes

Episode 108: The Case for Believing in Yourself

January 06, 2022

What does your best possible self look like? Our guest tries a practice in optimism by…

Episode 107: How Gratitude Renews Us

December 23, 2021

Feeling burned out? Our guest, a nurse, explores how cultivating gratitude helps people in…

Episode 106: What Our Photos Say About Us

December 09, 2021

Can taking a few photos really make you happier? Afghan rocker Sulyman Qardash tries a…

Episode 105: Why We Give Thanks

November 25, 2021

Thank you. Gracias. Merci. Every language has a word for gratitude. But why do we feel it?…

Episode 104: Do You Feel Pressed for Time?

November 11, 2021

What happens when we share our time? Our guest, chef and author Bryant Terry, pauses to be…

Episode 103: Why You Should Make Small Goals

October 28, 2021

Comedian Paula Poundstone tries to take on a messy and daunting task, one small step at a time.

Episode 102: Do You Want to Slow Down?

October 14, 2021

Anna Sale, host of Death, Sex, and Money, practices awe as an antidote to her anxiety.

Episode 101: Can You Mend a Broken Bond?

September 30, 2021

They were childhood best friends until one came out as queer. Now, two college students…

