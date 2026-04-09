Other Episodes

Why Work Feels Better Together

March 26, 2026

From a worker-owned restaurant in Oakland to a nonprofit built on shared leadership, we explore how…

Play: Why Work Feels Better Together

What Happens in the Brain When We Improvise

March 12, 2026

Explore the neuroscience behind improvisation—and what it reveals about our natural capacity for…

Play: What Happens in the Brain When We Improvise

How to Make Work More Satisfying

February 26, 2026

Finding ways to bend tasks toward your strengths and passions can make you happier, more productive…

Play: How to Make Work More Satisfying

The Science of Love (Episode 3)

February 13, 2026

Guest host Geena Davis guides us through the research on love that stretches beyond romance and…

Play: The Science of Love (Episode 3)

The Science of Love (Episode 2)

February 12, 2026

Guest host Geena Davis helps us explore how the love we feel —for our partners, friends, family,…

Play: The Science of Love (Episode 2)

The Science of Love (Episode 1)

February 05, 2026

In a culture that often reduces love to romance, Geena Davis helps us explore the science of love…

Play: The Science of Love (Episode 1)

How to Keep Your Humanity

January 29, 2026

Discover what happens to our well-being when we respond to suffering with compassion and collective…

Play: How to Keep Your Humanity

How Qigong Can Calm Your Mind and Body

January 15, 2026

Studies show qigong can strengthen your body and mind, and reduce cortisol levels. We explore this…

Play: How Qigong Can Calm Your Mind and Body

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