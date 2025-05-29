Scroll down for a transcription of this episode.

Through poetic reflection, Yrsa Daley-Ward helps us embrace the in-between moments, reminding us that the unknown can be the very terrain where real change begins.

Settle into Stillness: Find a quiet space, get comfortable, and take a few slow breaths to arrive in the moment. Acknowledge the Unknown: Gently notice and name any uncertainty, confusion, or emotional fog you’re feeling without needing to fix it. Welcome the Silence: Allow the silence and stillness to be here, trusting it holds meaning even if it feels uncomfortable. Reflect with Gentle Words: Repeat silently or write: “To love yourself through the darkness is to plant gardens at night.” Feel Your Connection: Remember that many others are also sitting with uncertainty, and you are not alone in this experience. Close with Compassion: Offer yourself kindness through touch or words and affirm that this pause is part of your growth.

Today’s Happiness Break Guide:

YRSA DALEY-WARD is an award-winning poet and author. Her debut novel, The Catch, comes out June 3rd.

Learn more about Yrsa here: https://yrsadaleyward.squarespace.com/

Pre-order her book here: https://tinyurl.com/yanw6bb5

Related Happiness Break episodes:

Using Art As Medicine Series: https://tinyurl.com/k3mneupx

Making Space For You: https://tinyurl.com/yk6nfnfv

How To Awaken Your Creative Energy: https://tinyurl.com/4fknd8ev

Related Science of Happiness episodes:

Our Brains on Poetry: https://tinyurl.com/y9r9dyzd

How Art Heals Us: https://tinyurl.com/yc77fkzu

Are You Following Your Inner Compass: https://tinyurl.com/y2bh8vvj

Follow us on Instagram: @ScienceOfHappinessPod



We’d love to hear about your experience with this practice! Share your thoughts at happinesspod@berkeley.edu or use the hashtag #happinesspod.

Find us on Apple Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap

Help us share Happiness Break! Leave a 5-star review and share this link: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap

Transcription:

DACHER KELTNER: Hi everyone, I’m Dacher Keltner, and this is Happiness Break, where we share short, science-backed practices to help you connect with yourself, others, and the world around you.

Today poet and author Yrsa Daley-Ward offers us a reflection—a kind of meditative poem—on how stillness, uncertainty, and silence can be fertile ground for growth.

Poetry, research shows, can help us process our emotions, engage our memory and self-awareness, and even ease stress.

Yrsa’s words invite us into that quiet space.

When you’re ready, here’s Yrsa.

YRSA DALEY-WARD: Hello, my name is Yrsa Daley-Ward, and I am a writer and poet and I really like to write about matters of the heart and speak to what might be going on in the nervous system and write questions or meditations on our deeper selves and the spaces that we find ourselves in.

So I'm just going to leave you with a couple of meditations. And they don't have names, but speak to some of the things that I've been feeling.

This moment is not, the whole story to break is not to fail, to fall is not to lose. There are worlds that only open in the dark. To love yourself through the darkness is to plant gardens at night. No witnesses, only stars.

I'd like to offer you another meditation.

Not everything worth finding is wrapped in clarity and sunshine. Some things arrive through the fog, through tension, through that strange in-between.

Some things you only see when everything else falls away, and maybe you're not thriving right now. Maybe you are just sitting still. But stillness is a portal too.

We've been taught to panic when we're not busy. But what if the silence is not a failure? What if the silence is the doorway? You don't need a five step plan. You just need to stop pretending or believing that this part doesn't matter, this unknown, this confusion, this pause, these doubts are not wasted time.

This is the terrain of real change.

I talk about things like this a lot because I think it's really easy to believe that you're the only person going through what you're going through. And writing for me is very much a, bridge, a space where I can reach out to other people and see that we are more alike than not. And so whenever I'm asking myself a deeper question about how I feel, how I am coping with the weight of the world, it's usually a question that other people have.

Thank you so much for listening.