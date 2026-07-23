Other Episodes
Happiness Break: A Meditation to Move Through AngerJuly 09, 2026
Try a practice in accepting difficult feelings like anger or irritation to help keep your cool, feel…
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Happiness Break: Where Did You Come From? A Guided Reflection PracticeJune 25, 2026
Indigenous artist Lyla June Johnston leads a five-minute freewriting exercise about our personal…
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Happiness Break: A Compassionate Letter to YourselfJune 11, 2026
Take less than 10 minutes to write yourself a letter of care, compassion, and encouragement with…
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Happiness Break: A Walking Meditation With Dan Harris of 10% HappierMay 28, 2026
Trouble sitting still? Learn to practice meditating by simply walking in this practice guided by 10%…
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Happiness Break: The Unexpected Joy of Slow LookingMay 14, 2026
What happens when you linger and look closely at a piece of art? Nathalie Ryan, an educator from the…
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Happiness Break: A Meditation to Inspire a Sense of PurposeApril 30, 2026
Take a few minutes to reflect on someone who inspires you, and how you can embody the values you…
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Happiness Break: A Loving-Kindness Practice for YourselfApril 16, 2026
In this gentle practice, psychologist Kristin Neff helps us extend loving kindness inward, offering…
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Happiness Break: Make Uncertainty Part of the ProcessApril 02, 2026
Through poetic reflection, Yrsa Daley-Ward helps us embrace the in-between moments, reminding us…
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