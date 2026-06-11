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Take less than 10 minutes to write yourself a letter of care, compassion, and encouragement with psychologist Kristin Neff in this research-backed practice.

How To Do This Practice:

Choose an area of self-judgment: Think of one aspect of yourself that makes you feel inadequate, stressed, or not quite good enough. Name what you're feeling: Write a few sentences about the situation and the emotions it brings up, such as sadness, fear, frustration, shame, or loneliness. Imagine an unconditionally compassionate friend: Picture someone who is wise, accepting, and deeply caring—someone who sees both your strengths and your struggles without judgment. Write a letter from their perspective: Let this compassionate friend respond to your situation with understanding, kindness, and acceptance, recognizing that imperfection is part of being human. Include gentle wisdom and encouragement: If it feels helpful, have your compassionate friend offer caring suggestions for growth or change—not because you need fixing, but because they want you to thrive. Read the letter back to yourself: Set the letter aside for a while, then return to it and read it slowly, allowing the words of compassion and support to sink in.

Listen to the Full Practice Here: https://self-compassion.org/practices/noting-practice-2/

Today’s Happiness Break Guide:



Dr. Kristin Neff is an associate professor in the University of Texas at Austin's department of educational psychology. She's also the co-author of 'Mindful Self-Compassion for Burnout,' which offers tools to help individuals heal and recharge from burnout.

More Happiness Breaks like this one:

A Self-Compassion Meditation For Burnout: https://tinyurl.com/ye24rz4k

The Healing Power of Your Own Touch: https://tinyurl.com/rrtpje2x

Take a Break With Our Loving-Kindness Meditation: https://tinyurl.com/3vn9t4jv

Related Science of Happiness episodes:

Why Compassion Requires Vulnerability: https://tinyurl.com/mrxsad33

The Science of Letting Go: https://tinyurl.com/34u2fu48

The Contagious Power of Compassion: https://tinyurl.com/y6bpvbv5

We’d love to hear about your experience with this practice! Share your thoughts at happinesspod@berkeley.edu or use the hashtag #happinesspod.

Find us on Apple Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap

Help us share Happiness Break! Leave a 5-star review and share this link: https://tinyurl.com/2p9h5aap

Transcription:

DACHER KELTNER: Funding for this special was provided by the John Templeton Foundation, as part of the Greater Good Science Center's Spreading Love Through the Media initiative.

Welcome to Happiness Break — from The Science of Happiness, where we take a short pause in the day to turn toward practices grounded in research that help us live with greater clarity, connection, and care.

I’m Dacher Keltner.

The research on self-compassion shows that when we respond to our own suffering with warmth, understanding, and a sense of shared humanity, we experience less anxiety and depression, greater resilience, and stronger relationships. Self-compassion doesn’t make us complacent — it actually helps us learn from mistakes and move forward with steadiness.

One of the pioneers of this work is psychologist Kristin Neff. Her studies find that treating ourselves with the same care we’d offer a close friend can shift the way we relate to our imperfections — and even calm our stress response.

Today, Kristin will guide us through a powerful writing practice: composing a compassionate letter to ourselves. Research suggests this practice helps us process emotion more deeply and integrate supportive perspectives in a lasting way.

You can find a longer version of Kristin's meditation in our show notes. Here’s Kristin.

KRISTIN NEFF: So I'm Kristen Neff and I research self-compassion. The research shows very powerfully that the more we can show up for ourselves when we're hurting in a kind and supportive way, the better is our mental health and our relationship with others.

Unfortunately, it's not totally natural, so we know that our nervous systems are wired so that if we feel threatened in some way, we immediately go into fight, flight, or freeze mode.

But when we're the problem, what happens is we fight ourselves. We kind of beat ourselves up thinking somehow that will keep us safe. We flee into a sense of shame and isolation as we perceive other people judging us, or we freeze and we ruminate and get stuck. You know, and if that wasn't enough, our culture also doesn't encourage self-compassion. So, learning to be self-compassionate is really kind of a radical act. It's not totally natural through evolution or through our culture. But the research shows, also that we can learn to be kinder to ourselves. partly because being kind to others is more natural to us. So if we learn to kind of do a U-turn and start treating ourselves like either we would treat a friend or how a nice friend might treat us, it seems like we can change these patterns and start treating ourselves in a more supportive, helpful way.

One of the most powerful ways to give ourselves compassion is through writing. There seems to be something about actually expressing our emotions in written form that helps us take them in in a deeper way. If you wanna join me, please take out a piece of paper and a pen, or open up a Word document or some other thing to write with.

And I'd like you to start by thinking about some aspects of yourself that you think you'd like to give a little compassion to. Right. Maybe something that makes you feel inadequate or not good enough in some way. You know, it's a human condition to be imperfect. Everyone feels imperfect in one way or another.

Feelings of inadequacy are part of the human life. So try writing about an issue that makes you feel somewhat inadequate, maybe not your deepest flaw or the thing that makes you most insecure. But something you feel a little bit insecure about or that causes you some worry or stress, maybe something about the way you look or, something about your relationships with others or maybe in your work life.

Something that makes you feel, Hmm, I'm not really enough. In this respect.

So just choose one feature for now, not in too much detail, but just maybe labeling it like it might be, you know, impatient or, not successful enough, something like that.

See if you can write about what emotions come up for you when you think about this aspect of yourself.

See if you can make a safe space for you to feel whatever it is you're feeling. When you think about this human imperfection. It might be sad or lonely, or fearful, or hopeless.

And now what I'd like you to do is think about an imaginary friend who is unconditionally loving, accepting, kind, and compassionate.

So even more compassionate than your very best friend. This ideally compassionate, understanding, wise loving friend, and imagine that your friend can see all your strengths and all your weaknesses, right? They see you clearly, including this aspect of yourself that you've just been writing about.

So try to reflect upon what this friend feels towards you. This unconditionally understanding and loving friend, how this friend would accept you exactly as you are, even with all your human imperfections. This friend recognizes the limits of human nature. Who's very kind and forgiving towards you. This friend clearly sees your life history the way you got to where you are right now. The millions of things that have happened over your life to impact who you are, including having this particular imperfection. Our inadequacies are connected to so many things we didn't necessarily choose. They're related to our genes, our family history, our life circumstances, things that are outside of our control.

Your compassionate friend knows this. So what do you think this friend would say to you about your imperfection from the perspective of unlimited compassion? And start writing. What do you think this friend would say to you about your imperfect nature? And how would they convey the deep compassion they feel for you? Especially when you judge yourself so harshly for being imperfect.

What would this friend say about the fact that you're only human?

And that all people have weaknesses as well as strengths.

And this friend is a good friend, so might even suggest some possible changes you could make. Ways that maybe you can learn from mistakes or make some improvements in your life, not because you're unacceptable as you are, but that maybe it would make you be a little happier or make your life go a little more smoothly.

And so if your friend does have any wisdom for you, maybe some constructive feedback. What kind of caring, helpful feedback might your friend give to you?

Whatever you're writing in terms of the words that might flow from your imaginary friend. See if you can infuse these words with a really strong sense of acceptance, kindness, care, and the deep desire for your health and happiness.

Whenever you finish your writing, I'd also invite you to put it away for a while, but then come back and read your writing again. Almost as if you are getting a letter from this compassionate friend. And really let the words sink in, savor them. Feel the compassion as it pours into you. Filling your body. Soothing you like a cool breeze on a hot day.

Compassion is your birthright. All human beings are worthy of compassion.

So thank you so much for doing this exercise. The more you practice self-compassion, the more compassion you'll spread in the world.