Our monthly Happiness Calendar for Educators is a day-by-day guide to building kinder, happier schools where everyone belongs. This month, foster a spirit of gratitude in your classroom and school community with daily tips from Greater Good Science Center.

Our 2025–2026 Greater Good Educators Program is underway! We will dive more deeply into gratitude in November, but first, October’s community of practice will explore how to cultivate empathy in ourselves, our students, and our communities. You can sign up for the Empathy community of practice here, and find general information about the Greater Good Educators program here.

To open the clickable calendar, click on the image below. (Please note: If you are having trouble clicking on calendar links with the Chrome browser, try these tips to fix the issue or try a different browser.)