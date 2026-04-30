Our monthly Happiness Calendar for Educators is a day-by-day guide to building kinder, happier schools where everyone belongs. This month, explore the quiet strength of humility with daily tips from the Greater Good Science Center.

We also invite you to join our summer community of practice, Bridging for Belonging: Exploring Empathy, Curiosity, and Intellectual Humility for the Greater Good. This seven session community of practice for educators explores aspirational ways of bringing people together—in the spirit of connection, authentic listening, and healing. Learn more and register here.

To open the clickable calendar, click on the image below. (Please note: If you are having trouble clicking on calendar links with the Chrome browser, try these tips to fix the issue or try a different browser.)