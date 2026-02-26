Our monthly Happiness Calendar for Educators is a day-by-day guide to building kinder, happier schools where everyone belongs. This month, let awe lead the way—finding beauty and wonder with daily tips from Greater Good Science Center.

Explore more keys to well-being with educators working for the greater good in our winter/spring communities of practice. Next month we will be focusing on awe in education. Learn more and register here.

To open the clickable calendar, click on the image below. (Please note: If you are having trouble clicking on calendar links with the Chrome browser, try these tips to fix the issue or try a different browser.)

March 2026 Happiness Calendar for Educators

  • Transforming Schools and Communities with Revolutionary Love

    On March 23, 2026, please join us for a powerful conversation about how love can transform the way we teach, lead, and build community.

    Register Here
About the Author

  • Headshot of Emily Brower

    Emily Brower

    Emily Brower is the Communications Specialist on the Greater Good Education Team and an Associate Producer for The Science of Happiness Podcast. Emily is a San Diego native with extensive experience as a travel and music journalist. She has contributed to prominent publications including Pure Nowhere, Fifty Grande, and KCPR, covering regions from Southern California to Northern California and the Central Coast. Emily earned her B.S. in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations and a minor in Art History from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. She received her masters degree in Journalism from UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.

