Our monthly Happiness Calendar for Educators is a day-by-day guide to building kinder, happier schools where everyone belongs. This month, cultivate everyday courage and lasting resilience with daily tips from Greater Good Science Center.

On April 20, 2026, please join us for our free community meeting to learn from a panel of educators about how to center well-being for neurodivergent students and everyone who teaches and learns alongside them. In this session, we’ll explore how the science and skills of well-being can support neurodivergent students while strengthening the wellbeing of the entire classroom community. Learn more and register here.

To open the clickable calendar, click on the image below. (Please note: If you are having trouble clicking on calendar links with the Chrome browser, try these tips to fix the issue or try a different browser.)