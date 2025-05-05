What is free speech?

The First Amendment of the United States Constitution says that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

So, by that definition, free speech is the right to express yourself through words, images, and actions without government interference or retaliation. Of course, there are other, extralegal ways to limit free speech—through, for example, retaliation on the job, or straightforward physical threats from neighbors who don’t like what you have to say.

There are plenty of more ambiguous examples of when a group of people exercising free speech seems to diminish the speech of others. Some would agree that the kind of mob rule that can unfold on social media chills free speech; we continue to debate the right of social media companies to limit hate speech or disinformation. Others suggest that mere disapproval from peers or authority figures in schools shapes the boundaries of what’s acceptable in negative ways.

Free speech at times can feel like an assault, if we feel surrounded by people who seem hostile to who we are or what we’re trying to do. But free speech does not prevent us from “censoring” certain voices in our own personal life: Whether it’s the proverbial toxic mother-in-law or a news website that seems rife with bias, none of us has an obligation to lend our ears to anyone or anywhere. At the same time, however, we also don’t need to stifle the ability of those voices to continue to exist.

In fact, we may even benefit from talking with members of the communities where we live and work…even if (sometimes especially if) their viewpoints differ from our own. While free speech can feel like a burden, it also carries benefits. If you’re curious about free speech and mental health, I invite you to consider three main points.

1. Free speech helps people learn and grow

Humans develop (and sometimes discard) ideas based on social feedback. Our incredible gift of language is so powerful that evolutionary psychologists have speculated that language was an essential factor for humans to evolve into such a sophisticated species.

In addition to facilitating the exchange of information and development of ideas, free speech allows a healthy separation between a person’s ideas or beliefs and that person’s core self: Language lets us externalize our thoughts and feelings, recognizing them as separate from ourselves. Of course, our thoughts and beliefs are part of who we are—but a healthy person can retain a stable sense of self despite changes in their thoughts and beliefs over time.

When we can separate our thoughts from our core identity, we set the stage for growth—but when we experience them as a permanent part of our core identity, we become rigid and inflexible about noticing and discarding them—even if they are what psychologists call “maladaptive beliefs.” Learning to discard these inaccurate or distorted beliefs is key to mental health.

Ironically, being able to say “stupid things” actually helps us to realize how stupid they are, and potentially choose to change our minds. Have you ever noticed that there are certain things we need to “learn by experience”? Sometimes, that comes in the form of hearing ourselves say something aloud and realizing how foolish it sounds, or having our community provide feedback that generates a new perspective. Without free speech, we are less likely to examine our thoughts and get feedback on them, which actually leaves us more vulnerable to harboring inaccurate or distorted views.

2. Free speech helps to create safe spaces

When speech is prohibited, the viewpoints underlying hateful speech do not disappear—instead, they become subverted.

This makes it harder to trust we are accessing the true views of others. In fact, the “forbidden speech” model means that we can wisely assume that others are hiding certain “verboten” views. This undermines social trust, thereby ironically undermining the concept of a “safe space.” Conversely, when “haters” can make their views openly known, it’s much easier to avoid them, challenge them, or take steps to bolster ourselves with support whenever we encounter them. Personally, as a woman, I would rather know if a man automatically views me as less intelligent simply because of my sex. Rather than silencing his voice, I’d much rather know about him so that I could choose to challenge, avoid, or persuade him.

Free speech also helps “safe spaces” because security and stability increase when people understand that they are actually safe even if others voice abhorrent viewpoints that evoke a “mental earthquake” (compared to, say, an actual earthquake). Words are not violence (I say this as a clinical psychologist and as a woman who suffered extreme, life-threatening domestic violence before meeting my wonderful husband). Teaching people that “words are violence” is actually disempowering because it suggests that we should cower in fear or risk physical blows over words rather than reserving that type of retreat or attack for situations of actual physical danger.

Instead, we should teach people to rise up, “answer back” vociferously, and not be afraid in the least over words (unless, of course, those words are an actual credible threat of physical danger). When clinical psychologists assess a patient, one of the areas we probe is whether the person has a history of violence, and we don’t mean verbal—we mean physical. This is because a physically violent person is a danger to others in a way that a nonviolent person is not. Yes, verbally abusive people are “flagged” by psychologists, too—but not in the same way as a person who poses a physical danger to self or others.

3. Free speech may reduce anxiety and depression

Anxiety and depression can arise for many reasons, and there are multiple ways to be resilient against them. Here are some ways that free speech can help:

Verbalizing our thoughts and feelings increases our sense of control: The ability to put our thoughts and feelings into language has been proven to increase a sense of control, which likely increases our sense of self-efficacy and encourages what psychologists call an “internal locus of control.” Both increased self-efficacy and having an internal locus of control are protective factors against anxiety and depression. Moreover, research finds that labeling feelings helps prevent the amygdala from “hijacking” our thought process; this is partially why learning to label our thoughts sets the stage for more rational, clear-headed thinking.

As a clinical psychologist, I believe that suppressing freedom of expression deprives us of healthy discussions where people can persuade each other through intellectual exploration and develop ideas that help society. Social support that includes free speech allows people to put their thoughts and feelings on the table to examine them, reflect on them, and even change them in a gradual, authentic manner over time.

