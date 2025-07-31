The actor Meryl Streep once said: “One day you wake up and realize that your youth is gone, but along with it, so go insecurity, haste, and the need to please. . . . You learn to walk more slowly, but with greater certainty. You say goodbye without fear, and you cherish those who stay. Aging means letting go, it means accepting, it means discovering that beauty was never in our skin . . . but in the story we carry inside us.”

That quote captures the two sides of getting older—and points to the formula for aging well: to grieve and reconcile yourself to what is being lost while learning to see and acknowledge what you have gained. There is a third component as well, which involves cultivating meaning, purpose, and optimism as your life evolves. That, at least, is the upshot of the science we’ve covered for decades now.

For this resource page, we’ve gathered the best and most enduring of our articles, podcasts, and videos about getting older. We’ve also included content about caregiving, which is so essential to spouses aging together or those who must care for elders through all their ups and downs. These are journeys most of us must make, sooner or later, if we live long enough. The good news is that we don’t need to take them alone.

How Getting Older Makes You Feel

How Aging Shapes Relationships

Navigating Middle Age & Menopause

“Statistically speaking, the two most important personality correlates that predict successful aging are conscientiousness and openness to experience. ” ―Daniel Levitin, "What Neuroscience Can Teach Us About Aging Better"

Tips & Insights for Retirement & Better Aging

Caring for Elders & Each Other

“There are two main ways that people on their deathbeds find meaning: in the recognition of all of the people they have loved and who have loved them, and in the work that they’ve done that has contributed to the greater good.” ―Charles Garfield, "Seven Keys to a Good Death"

How to Die Well