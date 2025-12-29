Happiness isn’t always possible, but there are steps we as individuals can take that can improve the likelihood of happiness. Not all of these will work for you, but some might. So, why not give them a try? Here we’ve gathered ten practices from our online library of research-tested happiness practices, Greater Good in Action, that can help you to gain some perspective on the past or look forward to the future.

Gaining Perspective on Negative Events Take a step back and analyze your feelings without ruminating. Try It Now

Time Capsule Rediscovering ordinary experiences can bring unexpected joy. Try It Now

Finding Silver Linings Change your outlook on a negative event — and enjoy less stress. Try It Now

Life Crafting Sharpen your sense of purpose by defining and committing to your goals. Try It Now

Job Crafting Transform your tasks and relationships at work to build more meaning and purpose. Try It Now

Goal Visualization A way to tackle an intimidating task. Try It Now

Reflect on Your Purpose as a Parent Connect with your sense of purpose in your parenting by writing a short reflection. Try It Now

Identify Common Goals A way to forge connections across lines of difference. Try It Now

Magic Wand To find your purpose, imagine a better world. Try It Now