Happiness isn’t always possible, but there are steps we as individuals can take that can improve the likelihood of happiness. Not all of these will work for you, but some might. So, why not give them a try? Here we’ve gathered ten practices from our online library of research-tested happiness practices, Greater Good in Action, that can help you to gain some perspective on the past or look forward to the future.

  • Gaining Perspective on Negative Events

    Take a step back and analyze your feelings without ruminating.

    Try It Now

  • Time Capsule

    Rediscovering ordinary experiences can bring unexpected joy.

    Try It Now
  • Clouds with sun behind them

    Finding Silver Linings

    Change your outlook on a negative event — and enjoy less stress.

    Try It Now
Advertisement X
  • Looking down at legs and shoes with colorful arrows painted on the ground below them going in all directions

    Life Crafting

    Sharpen your sense of purpose by defining and committing to your goals.

    Try It Now

  • Job Crafting

    Transform your tasks and relationships at work to build more meaning and purpose.

    Try It Now

  • Goal Visualization

    A way to tackle an intimidating task.

    Try It Now

  • Reflect on Your Purpose as a Parent

    Connect with your sense of purpose in your parenting by writing a short reflection.

    Try It Now
  • A group of diverse individuals, including men and women of various ages and ethnicities, form a close circle and look down towards the camera, smiling brightly. The photo is taken from a low angle, capturing their joyful expressions and creating a sense of unity and togetherness.

    Identify Common Goals

    A way to forge connections across lines of difference.

    Try It Now
  • Magician’s gloved hand holding a wand with a swirl of light and glitter coming off of it

    Magic Wand

    To find your purpose, imagine a better world.

    Try It Now

  • Best Possible Self

    Foster optimism by imagining a positive future.

    Try It Now

About the AuthorEdit this item

You May Also Enjoy

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus
 