It was midnight, and my son, Zade, was three months old in his crib, crying. I would rock him to sleep while singing “Hush Little Baby” and “You Are My Sunshine,” while begging the universe to quiet him down. Around two in the morning, he finally fell asleep, and I passed out on top of the covers.

Karim Shamsi-Basha with his children, Dury, Zade, and Demi.

I woke up two hours later to my baby crying again. This time, he was kicking his feet as if trying to get them through his footsie pajamas. I narrowed my eyebrows, got scissors and carefully cut them off. And like magic, Zade fell back into a peaceful sleep. Today, Zade is 34 years old.

Our middle child, Dury, is now 30. When he was five, we took him and his brother to Walt Disney World. Refusing to walk when tired, I carried him for hours each day. He was a plump little guy, and I came back with my arms feeling detached from my body.

And my little “Nutmeg,” Demi, now 26, loved this bedtime ritual: I would draw gentle circles on her forehead with my thumb, and she would say while fading to sleep, “How does that work?”

What those stories have in common is how my brain was reshaped after becoming a father.

According to a 2022 article in Scientific American, fatherhood triggers significant structural and functional “rewiring” in the male brain, similar to mothers, to support caregiving and attachment. New fathers show changes in gray matter in regions controlling motivation, empathy, and emotion regulation, especially when they are actively involved in child care.

With Zade crying all night because his feet felt trapped, my motivation heightened to solve the problem and cut off his pajama footsies.

With Dury refusing to walk when he was tired at Walt Disney World, my elevated empathy made carrying his 40-pound body manageable.

With Demi fading to sleep as I gently rubbed her forehead, my emotional regulation helped me establish a loving bedtime ritual.

I have always wondered about this overwhelming love I have for my children.

From elementary to high school, they would come home with friends, and I would grab them by the cheeks and cover them with kisses for what seemed like eternity.

Their friends would look wide-eyed and ask, “What’s your dad doing?”

And my children would nonchalantly say while waiting for it to end, “He’ll be done in a minute.”

According to another 2022 study in Developmental Psychobiology, the arrival of my children increased levels of oxytocin in my brain, the “love hormone,” suggesting a neuroendocrine change associated with becoming a parent.

In humans, oxytocin is a hormone associated with social bonding and attachment. It doesn’t cause love, but its increase across the transition to fatherhood aligns with research showing changes in neural and hormonal systems that support bonding, caregiving, and emotional attunement.

Becoming a father to my three brilliant and beautiful children has taught me the true meaning of unconditional love—a love unlike anything else, rooted in that place reserved for sacred, sacrificial things. A love so vivid it resembles a river with fierce rapids, its waters brushing the banks, the trees casting dancing shadows in the breeze.

Am I a better human being since I became a father? I believe I am. My three young people matter to me more than life itself. There is nothing I wouldn’t do for them, and the beautiful thing is that they know it and wouldn’t have it any other way.

Becoming a father does not turn me, or any man, into a perfect emotional navigator overnight. But it does explain why late-night lullabies and repeated soothing feel less like chores and more like instinct—our brains learning and adapting quietly.

To me at least, here is what that brain rewiring looks like. (Important to note here that while I mainly list the positive aspects of my becoming a father, I had my difficulties like everyone else.)

Greater Good Chronicles Our series of essays by people trying to apply the science of a meaningful life to their daily lives.

Empathy. Empathy and patience were never among my virtues, but I had to learn them when I became a father. The many sleepless nights are a good example. My three kids are four years apart, which means 12 continuous years without decent sleep. It was worth it. Science helps explain this change. Involved fathers experience a drop in testosterone, which is associated with shifts in caregiving patience and sensitivity. These hormonal changes align with broader shifts in brain systems involved in deeply caring about the state and feelings of others.

Tradition. When I was little, I used to hide from my strict mother in my father’s Abbaye (Middle Eastern camel-hair house robe). My children hid in mine when they were young. Another ritual was our pretend books, made-up stories while holding my palm up as the book. And every time I woke them up, I would ask them, “Did you go to the moon?” Most of the time, they would say no. But sometimes they would grin and say, “Yeah.” I trust they will pass similarly sweet traditions on to their own kids. There is a biological component here. Research finds that fatherhood changes levels of hormones such as testosterone and oxytocin and reshapes brain networks related to functions including empathy and emotion regulation, laying the conditions for bonding and the formation of comforting rituals.

Emotional intelligence. Research often finds that, on average, women show higher attunement to emotional cues, shaped by both biology and social experience. This sensitivity can make the emotional landscape of relationships easier to interpret, especially in moments of tension or change. Fatherhood helps here. Becoming a father nudges a man’s brain toward real-time emotional calculation. Studies of new dads show changes in brain regions associated with perceiving another person’s emotional state and responding appropriately. This doesn’t make us experts, but it boosts our capacity to tune in instead of tuning out.

Kindness. Fatherhood has taught me how to be firm without ever letting go of love. When my children broke a rule, reasonable discipline was part of the job, but I learned early to keep it kind. As they got older, it became less about correction and more about conversation, heart-to-heart, eyes locked, no distractions. Over time, I came to understand something science supports: Fatherhood is associated with changes in brain regions involved in attention and caregiving. Research suggests that these shifts, especially in fathers who are more engaged in hands-on care, may help them better attune to their infants’ cues. The result is a greater ability to balance structure with connection in responding to children.

Friendship. As my kids grew older, something shifted between us. We became not only father and children, but something closer and more reciprocal. I wasn’t the most popular father by any means, but many of my kids’ friends seemed to gravitate toward our home. They would linger there, talk, and laugh; over time it turned into a kind of open-door life where we enjoyed spending time together, even through the teenage years. Life feels at its sweetest when your teenage children start asking you deep questions, not out of obligation, but out of needing guidance. And that has continued as they became adults. Scientifically, these relational changes reflect how human bonds evolve over time. We are not built solely for fixed, limited roles, but for enduring attachments that shift as life stages change. Research on parent–adult child relationships suggests that as children mature, bonds often become more reciprocal, marked by greater emotional mutuality.

Perspective. When teenagers, they will do things that make you pause in disbelief, like getting a tattoo from a friend who did it with an electric toothbrush. Or staying out far past curfew and ending up in the emergency room after a night that went too far. Those happened to me. Eventually, my children became productive and stable adults, and somewhere along the way, I learned to lighten up. I once wore those shoes, too. What science now suggests is that caregiving is associated with changes in brain systems involved in social responsiveness. These shifts, shaped by experience and hands-on involvement, can increase a father’s sensitivity to social and emotional cues over time. In that sense, the brain shaped through fatherhood learns to notice both the subtle signals and the broader emotional landscape in which they occur.

And now, the one that matters the most . . .

Love. Show love. Communicate love. Offer love. In the unconditional and abundant offering of loving care, something quietly accumulates. The Center on the Developing Child’s “serve and return” framework describes how responsive back-and-forth interactions between father and child help build the developing brain. Each moment of attunement and each response to a child’s signal strengthens neural systems involved in emotional regulation, attention, and connection.

The author's children when they were little.

For fathers, this is not a one-way process. These repeated acts of caregiving also shape the caregiver. Over time, consistent engagement with a child’s emotional world is associated with changes in the brain systems involved in emotional attunement, social cognition and affect regulation. The father learns to read cues more finely, respond more steadily, and remain present.

When love flows with no limits, then practiced repeatedly, it becomes embedded in the neural patterns through which both child and father learn attachment itself.

It lingers, this attachment, in the small, ordinary moments long after they stop needing you in the same way. In the silence between conversations. In the way they still look back when they leave the room. In the quiet knowledge that what you built together does not disappear; it settles into a new form, and fatherhood reveals itself as the gift it was always meant to be. And if you are lucky, you realize it was never just something you were teaching them. It was something they were teaching you, too.

When you look closely at the life experience and biology braided together, you begin to see a quiet truth: Fatherhood is not only lived in moments; it is etched into the architecture of love.

Happy Father’s Day, and don’t forget to take the footies off their pajamas so they can fly, even if it means watching them leave the ground without you.