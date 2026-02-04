At the end of winter break at the Garlough Environmental Magnet School in West St. Paul, Minnesota, more than 50 students did not return to class.

Principal Libby Huettl of the Garlough Environmental Magnet School. © ISD 197

At the time, federal immigration agents were conducting military-style operations throughout the area, detaining both students and parents as they went to or from school, including a 5-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl in another town. In January, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents killed two protesters and injured many others in Minnesota.

Principal Libby Huettl knew she had to do something. She worked with her school’s cultural liaison to gather volunteers to pick students up at their apartments and walk them to school bus stops. Other staff members stationed themselves at the stops. Some volunteers drove students directly to school. The goal was to make students—and their parents—feel it was safe enough to make the trek, however long or short.

By the end of January, she says their efforts were paying off: The number of kids not showing up to her elementary school was down to seven.

“We are spending a lot of our energy on getting students back to school, however that needs to look,” Huettl says.

Principals around the country report similar patterns in students missing school, but the fear that is keeping students home is especially acute in the Minneapolis area—though protesters and local officials have successfully pressed the federal government to scale back their presence. As of this writing, the federal government announced that 700 agents, out of about 3,000, will leave the area. But, given the Trump administration’s priorities, the overall campaign is unlikely to end anytime soon.

“This is a devastating time in the education space,” says Alejandra Vázquez Baur, the co-founder of the Newcomers Network, a coalition of educators, researchers, and advocates in 46 states. “Immigration is becoming one of the leading issues impacting schools.”

Experts and educators alike say that immigration raids are inflicting a terrible toll on children’s mental health and education. Some school systems have created new rules for addressing ICE visits to their campuses. Others are sharing information with families about their rights, and some parents signed power of attorney agreements that would give another adult the ability to take custody, even briefly, of their children should they be detained. Meanwhile, principals like Huettl are setting up plans in real time for dealing with immigration enforcement in their communities.

Here’s an overview of what ICE raids are doing to kids and how schools are responding to protect their students’ mental health and physical safety.

Immigrants in schools

The nonprofit KFF estimates that 1 in 4, or 19 million, children in the U.S. have an immigrant parent. While immigrant students and families are clearly the most affected by federal actions, schools may not know the backgrounds of some of their students—and cannot turn away students based on their status. Some schools use English-language abilities as a proxy, however, for counting how many immigrant students they enroll.

But Vázquez Baur notes the effects of immigration enforcement are hardly limited to these children. “It is not just immigrant students who are staying home from schools,” says Vázquez Baur, who comes from an immigrant family.

She ticks off examples: A whole group of students could find themselves stranded because their school bus driver was detained. One student’s babysitter, who helped with dropoff and pickup, is no longer around. Another may find that their best friend suddenly isn’t coming to school anymore.

“Your child is going to leave with the idea that school isn’t for some kids,” she says. “This will touch every child in some way—and that was before the violent escalation.”

“The onslaught of ICE activity in our community is inducing trauma and is taking a toll on our children, taking a toll on our families, our staff, our community members.” ―Zena Stenvik, superintendent of the Columbia Heights Public School District.

What children are experiencing is manifesting itself in all kinds of ways. Pastor Sergio Amezcua leads the congregation at the Spanish-speaking church Dios Habla Hoy in South Minneapolis—and voted for Donald Trump in 2024 because he believed promises that any immigration crackdown would target criminals. Amezcua is now speaking out against federal actions, largely because the raids have also targeted families and people without criminal records. In a recent public radio interview, Amezcua said that he’d stopped allowing his four U.S.-born children to get to school on their own, instead driving them to and from school himself in order to avoid encounters with federal agents.

He reported that his children have become more fearful and vigilant. “Sometimes we get like an Amazon package and… they run to me and (say) like, ‘Dad! Dad! ICE is here!’” Amezcua recounted. “And I’m like, “What? It’s just Amazon.”

“They’re just traumatized, you know.”

Educational outcomes

The ways families are trying to cope create their own side effects, with high school principals telling researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles that when families shelter at home to avoid encountering ICE, their children don’t eat very well. Other kids have become caretakers for younger siblings overnight after a parent was detained.

And these students may not be able to do their schoolwork. Although schools in Minneapolis and the surrounding areas gave students the option of accessing classes online, the pandemic proved this was not a successful version of schooling for many kids. It can result in a slew of side effects, and the same problems during that era of virtual learning may exist now: limited or no access to high-speed internet and a lack of enough, or the right kind of, devices for kids to use for their lessons.

A spike in absences—what Huettl was working through—is one problem that can follow immigration agents’ presence and may involve students of any background. The Charlotte-Mecklenberg school district in North Carolina said more than 27,000 students were absent the first school day after U.S. Border Patrol agents arrived in the city in November. That amounted to nearly triple the number of students absent compared with a week before and was about a fifth of all kids in the 141,000-student district.



At school, the federal immigration onslaught has meant more bullying, high school principals told the UCLA researchers.

“There has been definitely an uptick in comments made by white students, white male students, to our Hispanic students: ‘Can I see your papers?’” one principal in the nationally representative survey recalled.

“The biggest impact I can speak to is other students making inappropriate comments,” another principal told researchers at the UCLA Institute for Democracy, Education, and Access, even telling friends: “‘You’re a border hopper, your parents are border hoppers, go back where you came from.’”

Mental health impact

Other research, including some that measured the effects of immigration enforcement during the first Trump administration, affirms what many educators already know: A ramp up in activity by federal immigration agents has a corrosive effect on children.

In a research brief last year from the Children’s Equity Project at Arizona State University, experts cited a study that found “children from immigrant backgrounds who witnessed their parent/s being arrested due to deportation tended to experience changes in sleeping, eating, and higher levels of fear and anxiety compared to children who had not witnessed this event.”

They noted that some amount of stress is required for the healthy development of children, but extended periods of stress or extreme stress can lead to lasting physical and psychological damage. That’s because that kind of exposure can disrupt the way the hypothalamus and pituitary gland in the brain and the adrenal glands, which sit atop the kidneys, interact. Together, these organs help the body respond to stress. Too much stress, especially in children, the ASU experts wrote, can lead to long-term issues that impair memory, language development, and learning abilities and increase the risk of heart diseases in young adults.

A study by researchers at the University of Georgia and Xi’an Jiaotong University in China analyzed data from the Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System to understand the effects on young people after Trump revived the Secure Communities Program during his first term. Under that program, fingerprints collected by local police agencies and shared with the FBI were also shared with the Department of Homeland Security, then compared with its immigration databases. A match could have led to deportation.

The researchers compared what happened to Latino and non-Latino white students in places affected by the Secure Communities policy. Latino students, relative to white peers, reported persistent sadness or hopelessness; suicidal ideation; planning or attempted suicide; alcohol and cigarette use; fighting; and poor grades.

The findings, the researchers said, show that the more students were exposed to the intensified enforcement, the sadder or more hopeless they felt.

What’s happening in children’s minds

When children, and adults, see something that could be a threat, and an unexpected one, “it’s going to activate a whole set of evolutionary responses,” says Dr. Kerry Ressler, a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and chief of the Division of Depression and Anxiety Disorders at McLean Hospital and director of its Neurobiology of Fear Laboratory.

“It’s everything we think of as a panic attack,” he says: increased breathing, an upset stomach, a dry mouth, wanting to run away. And people don’t have to experience that threat directly to trigger this physical reaction, Ressler says. “A lot of studies have shown that secondary viewing of somebody else being threatened still activates a lot of your own systems.”

Images of the clashes between Minnesota residents and ICE agents have been difficult to avoid on television and social media for weeks. Beyond that, residents of all ages have witnessed agents driving through neighborhoods, waiting outside churches and near school bus stops, and taking into custody a 5-year-old child wearing a Spider-Man backpack and bunny hat.

Liam Conejo Ramos, a five-year-old Ecuadorian boy, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minneapolis while returning from school with his father. © Ali Daniels/AP

That little boy, Liam Conejo Ramos, is one of at least six students from the Columbia Heights Public School District, north of Minneapolis, detained by ICE since the agency’s Minnesota operation began, school officials said. (Liam has since been released.) The others were a 10-year-old girl, a fourth grader on her way to school; a 17-year-old taken from his family’s apartment; another 17-year-old removed from his car as he was en route to school; and second- and fifth-grade boys whose mother was taken into custody and had no other local caregivers. Two school districts and a Minnesota teachers union are suing the federal Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, accusing immigration officers of breaking a pledge to keep away from schools.

“​​The onslaught of ICE activity in our community is inducing trauma and is taking a toll on our children, taking a toll on our families, our staff, our community members. This surge has changed nearly everything about our daily lives,” Zena Stenvik, superintendent of the Columbia Heights Public School District, said during a press conference in January. “The kids just want to come to school. … They want to be in person learning. They thrive. They’re happy in school.”

Instead, “a lot of really core fears that kids have normally, and that we all have, are all being activated,” Ressler says. “Studies have shown that secondary viewing of someone else being threatened activates a lot of your own systems.”

For children from lower-resourced environments, where food, money, or family support are scarce, or those who have experienced other trauma, witnessing or learning about immigration enforcement activity “may trigger their own memories of being abused or tracked or not being safe or not being cared for,” Ressler says.

Ultimately, that will cause further trauma, regardless of how that looks from child to child.

What can schools do?

Vázquez Baur, who once worked as a math teacher, says her own training for the classroom didn’t prepare her for working with students learning English or immigrant children. She sometimes found herself acting as an interpreter for families and had no training related to immigration enforcement activity. This was during the first Trump administration, she notes.

Now, educators need practices specific to the circumstances of the modern era, she says. One of the second Trump administration’s early acts on immigration was to remove a policy that limited immigration and border agent activity in or near schools, houses of worship, and hospitals.

Some schools have tried to fortify their campuses in response. In Connecticut, for instance, last year the superintendent in New Haven began requiring school principals to handle any interaction with immigration authorities. A principal must gather warrants or other documents and send them to lawyers for review before any officer can enter a school building.

Long-term, however, the involvement of law enforcement in these operations makes things tricky for students and schools, Ressler notes. “When you grow up in a small town in which you know all the local police and they know you by name, it’s a sense of trust: We need to have these uniformed officers to protect us, rather than do something to us.”

Thousands of protesters march during the ICE Out of Minnesota march in Minneapolis, on January 23, 2026. © Lorie Shaull

Some communities have seen officers who are masked and essentially unidentifiable, sometimes not wearing uniforms, apprehending people. (The court system has reprimanded ICE for some of its tactics.) “If you’re a kid and you’re in a family and everybody’s scared and no one’s feeling they’re here to protect us, they’re not getting any of those signals,” Ressler says. “Everybody is just feeling scared.”

Schools regularly prepare students for other emergencies, he said, with fire drills, tornado drills, and increasingly, active shooter drills.

“One of the areas that I think seems to hold true in child psychology and stress literature is controllable versus uncontrollable situations. It’s sort of like basic training for the military: The more you can train for a certain situation, the less you are likely to panic,” Ressler says. “For the majority of kids that would be helpful.”

Schools are faced with raising the prospect of officers’ presence and explaining what might happen—in an apolitical way.

“Some language people are using that can be helpful for kids is things like: ‘Officers are here to arrest certain people, but they aren’t always being careful, and some people are scared that they might get hurt by the officers,’” says Hopewell Hodges, a therapist who is completing her doctorate at the University of Minnesota in clinical and developmental psychology. She was speaking during a January webinar on supporting children during immigration enforcement operations.

Ressler says he is hopeful that later on, in communities where immigration enforcement was pronounced, local police will go to schools and rebuild a relationship of trust with their local community, differentiating their work from other law enforcement officers. Otherwise, “what this sets up for is a whole generation of people who further distrust authority.”

For now talking early, and often, with kids is essential, Hodges said in the video. “A lot of research shows that when children go through tough or scary things, they are often a lot less afraid if grownups have prepared them about what to expect.”

It doesn’t have to be one big talk, either, she said, citing a metaphor once shared with her about a child eating an apple, coming back again and again for small bites. It’s important just to open the door at all, to offer the apple, in the first place.

“If a trusted grown-up in a kid’s life doesn’t bring something up, what a little kid is often thinking is one of two things: either this isn’t a topic that’s OK to talk about. Maybe it’s rude or offensive or wrong if I want to talk about it. I’ll just suppress it.

“Or they maybe think the grown-up isn’t ready to talk,” she said.

Overall, however, schools should do the things they always do.

“I have had a lot of feelings recently that these times are just extraordinary. We use words like unprecedented. We use words like record-breaking,” Hodges said. “And it can be tempting to think that what children need, in unusual or extraordinary times, is unusual and extraordinary.” But schools should concentrate on caring for kids’ bodies and brains in their usual ways, she says.

Even if schools feel compelled to create spaces for children to talk, they should also fortify opportunities for children to play, be creative, and feel grounded, in activities like sports, pottery, music, dance, and sensory play. They can promote regulation and connection to cultural practices, she said, channeling her colleague Dr. Robin Young, the chief psychologist at the Indian Health Board of Minneapolis, who often works with elementary school students.

Schools don’t always have to find all-new programs or strategies for times like these, but they can invest in staff well-being so that staff can keep showing up for kids and schools can keep doing what they do well.