Our monthly Happiness Calendar for Educators is a day-by-day guide to building kinder, happier schools where everyone belongs. This month, foster courage in your community with daily tips from Greater Good Science Center.

We also invite you to join our free community meeting for educators in March. Join Professor Sherry Watt, Iris Peimann, and Gordon Louie of The Being Institute to explore how we can create educational communities that courageously face complex social challenges while fostering trust, collaboration, and dialogue. Register here!

To open the clickable calendar, click on the image below. (Please note: If you are having trouble clicking on calendar links with the Chrome browser, try these tips to fix the issue or try a different browser.)

March 2025 Happiness Calendar for Educators

  • Become a Greater Good School!

    Apply to join a transformative year-long program to cultivate greater courage, compassion, and belonging in your school.

    Learn More

  • Headshot of Lauren Lee

    Lauren Lee

    Lauren Lee is the education marketing and partnerships manager at the Greater Good Science Center. Passionate about character education and social-emotional learning, she supports the education team in promoting kinder, happier places to live and learn.

